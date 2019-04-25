Shepherds Hall Tea Room celebrates five consecutive years of awards

Business owners of a Lealholm tea room are celebrating receiving their latest award.

Wendy Metcalfe and Gillian Green, who own Shepherds Hall Tea Room, have been presented with a Hall of Fame, Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor.

Shepherds Hall Tea Rooms in Lealholm has been awarded a Hall of Fame Certificate from Trip Advisor

The travel and restaurant review company rewards hospitality businesses that deliver consistently good service across the world and those businesses which receive a Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years, qualify for the Hall of Fame.

The pair opened the Tea Room in 2012 and have not looked back since – offering homemade cakes, scones and pies.

They serve up traditional afternoon tea every day, as well as an extensive variety of cakes including Victoria sponge, bakewell slices, meringues, carrot cake and apple pie.

Wendy said: “We are very proud to have five consecutive years of good reviews.

“Everyone strives to do well but we do work really hard and strive to give good customer service. We are friendly and accommodating and will cater to our customers needs if they require something different on the menu.”

The business owners have not stopped at just tea and cakes. Wendy and Gillian welcome visitors to serve a popular Sunday lunch, and hold pie and mash nights every Thursday during the summer.

In all of their cooking, the pair try to use as much local produce as possible. The pies are made with the best meat from local butcher Ford’s of Glaisdale.

“Wendy makes the shortcrust pastry, Gill cooks the pies and Martin mashes the potato, simple as that – I wish!”

The pair share equal responsibilities in the business, with Gill taking charge of cooking and Wendy baking, as well as a full time member of staff Martin.

A number of youngsters are also employed by the business which Wendy says “helps the youngsters find jobs for weekends and holidays during the day.”

The 40-seater cafe, located on Lealholm Lane, attracts a host of regular clients as well as tourists and walkers to its indoor area and two outside tea gardens.

“We have two tea gardens here with one that overlooks the River Esk. It’s the perfect place to sit and relax and enjoy a cream scone,” Wendy added.

A number of unique gifts are also sold in the craft gallery to offer something different to visitors. “It’s a mixture of second-hand and new. It’s quirky.”

The Tea Room is open 10.30am-5pm daily until closure from the end of November until March.

Pie and mash nights are only available by booking only on (01947) 897746.