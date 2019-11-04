Shop at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre gears up for the festive season

Scarborough’s unique Shop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre is getting ship-shape and Bristol fashion as the festive season ‘sets sail’ at the iconic theatre.

Shop at the SJT, which includes bespoke creations from 15 makers, offers incredible gift ideas inspired by the theatre’s Christmas production of Treasure Island.

Shop at the SJT has also organised a festive treat for shoppers: anyone spending more than £10 can enter a prize draw for a treasure chest of handmade goodies created by the makers, starting Thursday November 14 when Scarborough Christmas Lights Switch On takes place. The winner will be drawn at random on Saturday December 21.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our makers are delighted to help make festive shopping easier as Christmas approaches.

“We are hoping to get everyone in the festive spirit with our Little Shop of Treasures. We look forward to seeing our customers in the run up to Christmas.”

Shop at the SJT’s retail space in located in the Stephen Joseph Theatre foyer and is close to the railway station and bus stops, ideal for a browse before heading home or attending a theatre performance.