Jenni Ashwood (Spirit of Yorkshire) with Wold Top’s MD Kate Balchin.

Two local businesses are celebrating after being shortlisted in a prestigious food and drink competition.

Wold Newton based Wold Top Brewery and sister company, Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery have reached the final of the Deliciously Yorkshire 2025 Taste Awards.

The brewery’s Landmark Lager has been shortlisted in the Best Beer Category, and Filey Bay Nurture Regenerative Edition has been shortlisted in the Best Spirit category.

Wold Top’s MD, Kate Balchin, is delighted with the news: “Landmark Lager is our first British Style Lager and is a firm favourite here at the brewery. We’re delighted that the judges like it as much as we do.”

Mrs Balchin’s sister, Spirit of Yorkshire’s marketing director, Jenni Ashwood, is equally pleased.

She said: “The Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards are judged by esteemed industry experts and widely regarded as the largest and most respected awards of their type in the North of England. It’s a great honour that they have voted Filey Bay Nurture Regenerative Edition worthy of a place in the final.”

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner at The Pavilions in Harrogate on Tuesday, November 4.

Wold Top Brewery was founded in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange near Filey.

The team uses home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of cask, keg, and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a field-to-bottle distillery and is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that use 100% home-grown barley to produce its whisky.