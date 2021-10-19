Sirius Minerals Foundation grants to help Yorkshire coast communities tackle climate change

The Foundation, which is funded by mining company Anglo American, the owners of the Woodsmith Mine being built near Whitby and in Teesside, is making a total of £80,000 available for this funding round.

This grant round will contribute to the foundation’s objective to advance environmental protection and improvement including the enhancing of the local landscape, while having a lasting positive impact on the local community.

Leah Swain, Chief Executive of the Sirius Minerals Foundation, said: “We want to help local people in our area to undertake action on climate change in their own communities and beyond.

Anglo American's Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton, near Whitby.

“Grants could be used for a wide range of projects, for example, to reduce the carbon footprint of a building, organisation or community; for a communal electric car-charging point; to raise awareness about climate change; or to train the next generation of electric vehicle mechanics.

“Doubtless, people will have plenty of other ideas.

"We can all play a part in looking after the world we love.”

Ian Swales, Chair of the Foundation, added: “This climate change grant round is the first of its kind for the foundation and we are hoping to learn about the local appetite for climate change action across our region and across different types of organisations and community groups.”

This grant round will close at midday on Monday December 6.

Groups will be notified of the outcome by the end of February 2022. Funds must be spent by end of March 2023.

If you are unsure if your idea for a grant meets the criteria, you can get in touch to discuss your application before you apply by emailing [email protected] or calling Leah Swain on 07724 832982.