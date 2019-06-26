Sirius Minerals recruits for 150 skilled roles, with event coming up in Whitby

Sirius Minerals’ shaft sinking contractor, DMC Mining UK, has announced it is recruiting for 150 more jobs for the construction of the new multi-billion pound polyhalite fertiliser mine.

DMC is currently looking for experienced miners, electricians and deck operatives to help the company sink two deep mineshafts at Sirius’ Woodsmith Mine near Whitby.

DMC will be inviting people with the relevant skills and experience to two information sessions that are being held in Whitby and Grangetown.

People interested in the roles and wishing to attend the events need to register their interest by emailing recruitment@dmcmining.com, attaching a copy of their CV.

The first session will take place in Whitby on the evening of Tuesday July 9 and a further event is being held on the evening of Wednesday July 10 in Grangetown, Teesside.

The jobs come as Sirius ramps up construction of Woodsmith Mine, which is two years into a build programme that is scheduled to reach the polyhalite seam, 1,500m underground, in late 2021.

The new jobs will bring the total number of people working on the project to well over 1,000.

Matt Parsons, External Affairs General Manager for Sirius Minerals, said: “It’s exciting to see more jobs being created as the project progresses.

“Currently around two thirds of our workforce are from the local area and we are continuing to work hard with our contractors and employment support services to promote opportunities for local people.”

Pauline Garnett, HR Director for DMC UK, added: “We encourage anyone who has the right attitude and the relevant qualifications and experience to get in touch.

“A history of working in a safety sensitive environment is paramount.”

“We would also like to reassure people who cannot make either of the events that they can still apply through the Sirius website and we will make sure that information about further upcoming job opportunities is made available”, she added.

