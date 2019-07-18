Sirius project to improve science and maths skills

The company behind the Woodsmith Mine has joined forces with Scalby Learning Trust to deliver a project to improve children’s maths and science skills.

The project was successfully trialled at Newby and Scalby primary school and the aim is to make it available to schools across the North Yorkshire Coast.

Developed by Scalby School in partnership with Sirius Minerals, the project helps pupil to transition from primary to secondary school and challenges year six children to work in teams to design, build and test a marble run structure. This was chosen so that students could learn how to apply their maths and science skills, the project will also develop their ability to communicate, work as a team and present their findings.

The project uses Sirius Minerals, which is currently developing Woodsmith Mine near Whitby, as well as a 23-mile long underground transportation conveyor and processing and port facilities in Teesside, as an example of how these skills are used in the real world.

David Read, CEO of Scalby Learning Trust said: “It is inspiring to see the fruits of our primary and secondary schools working together, and engaging with business, to make learning in science and maths both challenging and engaging in equal measure.

“We hope that this project can be ultimately rolled out across all of the schools in the area.”

Sirius has been the headline sponsor of Scarborough Science and Engineering Week since 2013, has built strong relationships with local schools and engaged over 20,000 young people.

Matt Parsons, external affairs general manager for Sirius, said: “We want to help enrich the science curriculum in schools and boost the skills and aspirations of young people in the area.

“So when Scalby School asked us to get involved we were only too pleased to help.”