So... Visualise working with National Trust

Scarborough-based So… Visualise is now working with the National Trust, it has been announced.

Lisa Borrie, owner of So… Visualise, has just released details of the project which comes to fruition in spring 2020.

Lisa said: “We recently completed a smaller project with the National Trust in 56 of their retail outlets. We’ve just been given the green light for a larger project in early 2020, and we’re absolutely thrilled.”

So… Visualise specialises in creative prop making for brands, businesses and organisations, and has recently received support on Instagram from Sir Richard Branson, founder of the global Virgin brand.

Lisa explained: “Our recent work with the National Trust in autumn 2019 was based on the theme 50 Things To Do Before You’re 11¾ and we really had to think outside the box.

“We are delighted and very excited to continue working with such a well-known heritage sector company.

“We first met the National Trust at the Visual Merchandising and Display Show in London in spring 2019.

“We were approached in the late summer with a tight three-week deadline for the 50 Things theme. After our meeting, the project progressed very quickly and as we were very much ‘in sync’ with each other as to how the project should look, it soon came to life.”