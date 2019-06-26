Specsavers’ Scarborough store invests £40,000 in 3D eye scanning technology

The Specsavers store in Scarborough has just invested £40,000 in 3D scanning technology which allows optometrists to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

The optical coherence tomography (OCT) machine is a cutting-edge piece of equipment, usually found in hospital eye departments.

The OCT machine uses a totally safe, laser light source and not x-ray-type radiation.

Alasdair Corbett, store director, said: ‘This investment gives our team the ability to enhance the store’s services by identifying and helping to detect or manage conditions with a level of diagnostic capability which previously would have needed a hospital visit.’

“OCT technology produces such a detailed picture that it allows us to identify signs of diseases years earlier than traditional methods.”

The scan will be in addition to a thorough eye test, during which the optometrist will use a range of clinical tests and procedures to measure the quality of someone’s vision, as well as taking an overview of the health and function of their eyes and how they work together.

The OCT scan takes just a few seconds and is non-contact and painless.

A customer’s OCT images will be stored on file so we can help note changes over time – a real benefit to the monitoring of someone’s overall eye health.

OCT scans are additional to the normal eye test and can be requested when the appointment is booked or when the customer arrives in store.

The cost of this scan (£10) is in addition to the eye test and not covered by the NHS examination.