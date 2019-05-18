Stephen lands Ellis technical director role

Stephen Walton has been promoted to the role of technical director at Rillington-based cable cleat manufacturer Ellis.

Stephen, a Chartered Mechanical Engineer with over two decades of industry experience, joined Ellis in 2015.

He has since played a key role in the development of a large number of new and improved products; and the positioning of the company as the first port of call for contractors seeking bespoke solutions to installation headaches, and project specific cable cleat solutions.

Richard Shaw, managing director of Ellis, said: “Over the last couple of years the cable cleat market has become increasingly competitive and Stephen has played a vital role in establishing a service that really does differentiate us from the rest of the market.

“We have long prided ourselves on being the cable cleat experts – a status that has never more been the case than it is today.”

Stephen said: “Moving to Ellis was the best career decision I’ve ever made. The business is forward thinking and innovative; the senior leadership team has always supported creative thinking – whether in looking to improve existing products, filling gaps in our offering, or delivering bespoke solutions; and I’m getting to do something I love for a job.”