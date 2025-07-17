Streets ahead - underground designs puts coastal towns on the map
Mother and daughter team Hannah and Ann started designing the maps covering cities and larger towns in the region, but have increased their range to include smaller towns and even villages.
Hannah said: “We’ve been designing and printing the maps for seven years now.
“We’re a local Mother Daughter team Hannah (me) and Ann (mum). We are East Yorkshire 'born and bred'.
"East Yorkshire is where our range began and we’ve gradually expanded outwards, now as far as Truro, Cornwall and Aberdeen.
"Our local maps are super popular and we’ve really increased the East Yorkshire range – focusing not just on big cities but also smaller towns and even villages.
"The maps include Beverley, Cottingham, Hull, Goole, Driffield, Pocklington, Hornsea, Bridlington and Swanland.
"We also have Whitby and Scarborough as standalone maps. We actually have a large range of maps stocked at the ‘Pot and Pineapple’ shop in Whitby.
"We also offer customisations of the maps which has always been enjoyable, adding people’s own streets, favourite places and/or memories.”
Go to www.underdogstudio.co.uk to find out more about the maps range.