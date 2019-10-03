The Derwent Arms, near Malton, sold to national pub operator Punch Taverns

The Derwent Arms, a substantial pub restaurant in the town of Norton, close to Malton, has been sold.

Operating from a three storey, end of terrace property, the pub, which comprises a bar and dining area for up to 36 covers and a separate games area with a dartboard and pool table, has been sold to national pub operator Punch Taverns.

Owners John and Sheila Rushworth had been at the helm of the pub for 18 years and decided to sell the Derwent Arms so they can retire.

“We loved running the pub and will miss our customers immensely," they said.

"We have now moved into our new home and are very much looking forward to our retirement.

"We would like to thank Christie & Co for all of their help and patience during the time it took to complete on the sale, we would have found the whole process very stressful, but the team were always on hand, even out of hours to guide us through.”

Matt Hendry, Business Agent at Christie & Co, handled the sale and added: “This is another example of a quality village pub achieving a very good price in the current market.

"We have seen high levels of interest in pubs with rooms, or with the potential to incorporate rooms.”

The Derwent Arms was sold freehold off an asking price of £699,950.