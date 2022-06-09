The return of the Remarkable Hull and East Yorkshire Tourism Awards – find out how to enter one of the categories here

This year will see the return of the REYTAs in-person awards evening.

The 2022 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards, the REYTAs, organised by tourism body Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), has launched – culminating in an awards event in November 2022.

This will see the return of the in-person awards evening following a successful virtual event in 2020 and a cancelled event in 2021.

The REYTAs had been postponed at the start of 2022 but will now return this November.

Now in their 12th year, the REYTAs, are being run in association with the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2023 and eligible winners will be automatically put forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023.

The popular competition will be a route to national recognition for the category winners.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Hull and East Yorkshire continues to establish itself to be one of the top choices for visitors from outside our region as well as offering fantastic choices for local people to enjoy all year round.

“It is fantastic to hear that the REYTAs will return in person in 2022 and it will be a fantastic opportunity to commend and give recognition to all the tourism business in the region which have worked hard to recover and bounce back following a difficult couple of years for business.

“We have seen our businesses adapt fantastically well and these awards give us all the perfect opportunity to share our experiences and show our appreciation to our brilliant tourism businesses.”

To mark the tie-in with the country’s national tourist board, the 2022 REYTAs have been further enhanced with new, additional, categories.

There are 16 in total, including one bestowed by the Visit Hull and East Yorkshire to honouring an individual who has made a significant contribution to tourism in the region.

A new category this time is the Remarkable Resilience and Innovation Award, which will recognise tourism businesses who have demonstrated innovation, resilience and adaptation, along with support for their local communities, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to these, the REYTAs also honour the very best, from major visitor attractions and events to hotels and accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs, cafes, food retailers and producers.

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire, large and small. Entry is free and easy to complete and can be done online, from today, by visiting www.reytas.co.uk

Entries must be in by Sunday, September 11, after which a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up.