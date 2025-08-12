The team at a North Yorkshire farm shop and café celebrate reaching the final of regional business award

The team at a North Yorkshire farm shop and café are celebrating after reaching the final of a regional business award.

Pickering business, Cedarbarn Farm Shop, has been shortlisted in the Farm Shop of the Year category in the ninth Yorkshire Post Rural Awards.

Cedarbarn co-founder, Mandy Avison said: “We’re fourth-generation farmers and are proud to grow and rear a large percentage of our farm shop’s produce and meat. We’re delighted to be in the final and are looking forward to catching up with fellow rural businesses at the dinner next month.”

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café faces competition from Drewton's Farm Shop, Fodder, The Balloon Tree Farm Shop & Café, The Meat & Tatie Shed at Hawkcliffe Farm and Yolk Farm Shop. The team will learn whether they have been successful at an awards ceremony at The Pavilions in Harrogate on Thursday, 18th September.

Mandy and Karl Avison with General Manager Alison Riley, rightplaceholder image
Mandy and Karl Avison with General Manager Alison Riley, right

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries business from a caravan 30 years ago and is now a thriving farm shop and 80 seater café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own and a neighbouring farm, supplemented with local suppliers.

