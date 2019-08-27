Tramway tours will let public go behind scenes

Heritage open day tours are set to offer a glimpse into the changing face of a popular visitor attraction next month.

The Central Tramway has undergone several upgrades over its 138 year history, including in recent years, not just to the distinctive carriages and stations.

Beneath the surface of this Scarborough landmark another story has been unfolding of significant improvements to the safety and operating systems bringing this Victorian treasure firmly into the 21st century.

Each September the public get the opportunity to experience this other side of the tramway for free and learn about the machinery and technology, both old and new, as part of the heritage open day tours.

Members of the public will be able to apply to go on the tours on the 13, 14, 20 and 21 of September at 10am and 11am.

Operations manager Andrew Martin said: “Heritage open days are a great opportunity for us to show the public behind the scenes of the Central Tramway.

“To experience the sights and sounds of the engine room is to understand just how much the machinery has changed over the years from its original steam power in Victorian times, to the new more high tech operating system. The company has invested a huge amount of money recently in upgrading the system whilst trying to retain the original character and charm.

“Our hope is that not only does it make the Tramway safer, but it also ensures we’ll keep running for another hundred years and more.”

Places must be booked in advance by emailing centraltramwaycompany@gmail.com or calling 07947 479521.

Groups are kept small (12 people) and will include a free return ride and talk about the history and engineering.

Access to the engine room is down steep steps so is not suitable for those visitors with mobility issues.