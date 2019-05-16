Treats project boost from Proudfoot

Disability Action Group Scarborough (DAG) has received a donation from Proudfoot supermarkets to go towards running its Treats project.

Established by DAG in 2016, the project provides a variety of free leisure activities for local disabled and disadvantaged people including arts and crafts, Zumba, Irish dancing, boccia, tai chi and indoor bowls.

It has proven to be most successful since its inception and continues to attract new participants from different backgrounds across the area.

Tim Vasey, Scarborough DAG manager, said: “The donation will help us to continue to offer a variety of free and inclusive leisure activities to disabled and disadvantaged people.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, added: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support the group.”