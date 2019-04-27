Two charities given boost by Kirkbymoorside business

A local business has continued its sterling fundraising work – helping two charities in 2018.

Employees from NSF Health Sciences, based on West End in Kirkbymoorside, raised £2,218 during 2018, which was matched by NSF, creating a grand total of £4,436.

The money raised was spilt equally between the Ryedale Foodbank, providing emergency food and local support to people in crisis, and Carecent, a York based charity providing vital support for homeless people.

NSF employees have supported a number of charities over the years, raising more than £10,000. In the past they have supported the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the RNLI, MacMillan Cancer Support, Multiple Sclerosis (Ryedale Branch), Next Steps and Ryedale Dog Rescue. Funds are raised through various activities including raffles, cake stalls and dress down Fridays.

This year’s fundraising efforts for Ryedale Carers Support include a cake stall at the Kirkbymoorside market on 15 May and 21 August, a street collection on 17 July, and the NSF drive on West End will be a host to a “yard sale” on 12 June.

Stella Pearson-Smith, office manager, said: “I am proud to be part of a team that is committed to engaging and supporting charities and the local community. We choose a different charity to support each year and do our best to raise as much money as possible over the course of the year.”