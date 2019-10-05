Two new apprentices at Co-op Columbus Ravine Funeralcare in Scarborough

Co-op Columbus Ravine Funeralcare in Scarborough is celebrating another boost to its apprenticeship programme with two more team members enrolling on the NVQ scheme.

To date, 13 team members have participated in the apprenticeship scheme at Co-op Columbus Ravine Funeralcare as it proves to be the chosen career for those wanting a new and rewarding challenge.

K aren Seth, people director for Co-op Funeral and Life Planning said: “Working within the funeral industry can be an extremely rewarding and satisfying career.

“Our apprentices in Scarborough prove that and we’re still attracting such a strong pool of applicants.

“It’s a great achievement for the business to see that Co-op Columbus Ravine Funeralcare has taken 13 apprentices on board since 2013.”