Vessel owners encouraged to take part in the annual fishing fleet survey

Seafish field researchers.

This year’s survey, carried out by Seafish, will run throughout the summer.

The annual survey asks questions about the financial performance of fishing businesses and demographics of their crew.

It gives owners and skippers the chance to share how their business has faired in the last 12 months through changes such as the pandemic and Brexit All responses are treated as confidential, with no figures from individual vessels revealed.

Seafish researchers will be visiting ports and harbours throughout the summer.

A Seafish spokeswoman said: “The fleet survey provides data which is useful to the industry at all levels.

“From national federations seeking to influence government to individual owners making decisions for their business. It’s only by speaking with all types of fishing businesses that we can provide accurate, comprehensive and current data for the industry.”

Vessel owners who are willing to participate in the fleet survey are asked to email [email protected] with their name, email and/or phone number and port of operation.