Village pub restaurant put on the market for £550,000

A popular village establishment in the Malton area has been put up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to the market The Star Inn at Weaverthorpe – a family friendly village pub, restaurant and B&B.

The Star Inn is on the market at a freehold asking price of £550,000.

The venue was originally built in the early 1800s and the whole building has been extensively and tastefully refurbished with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

As well as the five en-suite letting rooms, there is a bar and restaurant and two bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Externally there is a car park, beer garden and a double garage which has planning consent for conversion into further letting accommodation.

Current owners, Julien and Rachel Martel, have decided to sell the business in order to pursue other business interests.

They said: “We were attracted to Weaverthorpe for its beauty and the great clientele from the surrounding area.

“We believe we have renovated the pub and business to a high standard and its appreciated by all that visit.

“We are sorry to be leaving but believe we are handing over a superb business.”

Matthew Hendry, business agent at Christie & Co is handling the sale.

He said: “I can honestly say that The Star Inn is one of the most attractive pubs with rooms that I have seen.

“Mr and Mrs Martel have invested heavily to make the pub stand out from the rest, and it does.

“Anyone who visits the business is likely to fall in love with it straight away and there is scope to increase trade by extending the current opening hours.

“Weaverthorpe is close to many Yorkshire tourist attractions as well as the east coast seaside resorts of Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey.”

So to www.christie.com/properties/pubs/a2j4g000007gpqeua2/ to find out more about The Star Inn.