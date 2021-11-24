Whitby Abbey gift shop open for late night Christmas shoppers - here's when

The shop sells treats like mead, nettle wine, Whitby Gin and biscuits, as well as Whitby Jet jewellery, tote bags, mugs and clothing with a Whitby or Dracula theme.

The shop is stacked with quirky abbey-themed items, reflecting the property’s 2,000 years of history.

Mark Williamson, Property Manager at Whitby Abbey, said: “We have such a wonderful array of unusual gifts here and we wanted to open up a little later to give the good people of Whitby a chance to come in when it’s a little quieter to do some Christmas shopping.

Whitby Abbey gift shop will be open late on November 27.

"We’ll have hot mead tasting on offer and medieval festive music in the background.

"There’s something for everyone but for those who are tricky to buy for, I’d recommend the gift of an English Heritage membership which allows access into so many special places around the country.”

Whitby Abbey has now moved to winter opening times of Wednesday to Sunday’s 10am to 4pm.