Whitby and Scarborough in the UK’s top holiday destinations to visit this summer - but both miss top 10

Whitby and Scarborough are both in the most popular spots to holiday in the UK this summer, with 54% of Brits planning on holidaying in the UK in 2019.

Holiday provider holidaycottages.co.uk has created an interactive map to show the most under-rated holiday destinations for a staycation in the UK.

Scarborough, from the castle. Picture by Duncan Atkins

Perhaps what is more surprising is that the east coast resorts didn’t fare better, with Whitby coming in at 15th and Scarborough 17th.

Bath, Somerset, finished top, followed by Edinburgh and Brighton.

Jo Price, PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk said: “Our study reveals that an increasing number of Brits are looking to holiday in the UK in 2019.

“This is great news for everyone but does mean that some of the most popular resorts risk becoming even busier during the summer months.”

Click here to see the interactive map.