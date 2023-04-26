News you can trust since 1882
Whitby engineering firm JCF Marine Ltd completes new potting boat

A marine engineering company in Whitby has just completed a brand new 7m fishing vessel, believed to be the first small vessel to be built in the town for a number of years.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

JCF Marine Limited’s newest build is a GM7M design hull from G Smyth Boats of Ireland, fully built and fitted by the Whitby firm for David Macdonald of Fraserburgh, Scotland.

She is a 7m single hand potting boat, for crabs and lobsters, running a Beta Marine 60 main engine, Solent Marine hydraulic system, and Clements Engineering Stern Gear.

She will be commissioned in Whitby in the next couple of weeks before going on to the Skipper Expo show at Aberdeen in May, then handed over to the owner at the show.

The new potting boat built by Whitby's JCF Marine Ltd.The new potting boat built by Whitby's JCF Marine Ltd.
John Clarkson of JCF Marine Ltd said more orders were in the pipeline, with numerous repair work jobs to keep them busy.

They thanked Coates Marine and all involved.

