Whitby engineering firm JCF Marine Ltd completes new potting boat

JCF Marine Limited’s newest build is a GM7M design hull from G Smyth Boats of Ireland, fully built and fitted by the Whitby firm for David Macdonald of Fraserburgh, Scotland.

She is a 7m single hand potting boat, for crabs and lobsters, running a Beta Marine 60 main engine, Solent Marine hydraulic system, and Clements Engineering Stern Gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be commissioned in Whitby in the next couple of weeks before going on to the Skipper Expo show at Aberdeen in May, then handed over to the owner at the show.

The new potting boat built by Whitby's JCF Marine Ltd.

John Clarkson of JCF Marine Ltd said more orders were in the pipeline, with numerous repair work jobs to keep them busy.