Whitby fashion business Féerie Telle shortlisted for Great British Entrepreneur Awards

One of the Feerie Telle costumes.

Helen Robinson is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Féerie Telle, a small independent clothing label for “colourful, quirky fashion lovers”.

Helen told the Whitby Gazette: “I have slowly and steadily grown Féerie Telle from nothing to a prosperous limited company over the last 13 years, despite suffering the heart-breaking loss of my husband and business partner Steve Atkinson in the spring of 2018.

“Our customer base is worldwide with a strong online community.

“My business is my passion and I enjoy constantly nurturing it, growing it and seeing it thrive.

“Manufacturing on site in Whitby is a significant part of Féerie Telle, so much so that we’ve now introduced Handmade in Whitby, UK, to the label we sew onto each garment.”

Helen’s business, based at North Road in Whitby, has been shorlisted in two categories in the North East region:

* Fashion and Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year

* Made in the UK award

Judging for this year’s awards is currently ongoing.

Dates and details of the regional or national finals have not yet been released.