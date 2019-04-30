Whitby guest house offers free stays to families in need

A local guest house in Whitby has partnered with a charity to provide free holidays to families following National B&B Week.

Working with online booking specialist eviivo and the Family Holiday Association, the Riviera Guest House has opened its rooms to three families to stay at their property this season.

Riviera Guest House, Whitby.

Emma Khan, co-owner of the Riviera Guest House, said: “Both myself and my husband worked in children’s homes before we began working in hospitality; it’s actually how we met.

“I am trained in social care, and have worked in a family intervention centre as well as with Barnardos Young Carers.

“My husband has previous experience in homes for autistic children too, so we recognised the difference a holiday can make to struggling families.”

The couple have already welcomed their first sets of guests under the nationwide inititive, in each case offering a child their first holiday away from home.

“It was great to be part of their new experiences,” said Emma.

The stays are the first fruits of a partnership between the Family Holiday Association and online booking experts eviivo, which encourages generous B&B owners from Brighton to Blackpool to offer one, two or three-night breaks to families facing some of the most difficult challenges in life.

Ed Goldswain, Marketing Director of eviivo, added: “Enjoying a short break with your family is something that can be easy to take for granted, but there are a great deal of families here in the UK that are not afforded that privilege.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with the Family Holiday Association, helping to provide deserving families with a break so that they can enjoy some rest and relaxation.

“We hope to develop and expand this partnership in the coming months to ensure the initiative helps even more families.”