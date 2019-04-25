Whitby’s new B&M store to open next month, with creation of 65 jobs

B&M has announced it is set to open a brand new store and garden centre in Whitby, creating 65 new jobs.

The store is due to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Friday May 24, at the former Homebase site on Stainsacre Lane.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

The store also boasts its own garden centre – with everything from seeds to pots and hundreds of plant varieties delivered fresh to store throughout the season.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in weeks.”

Recruitment for the store has just started, all job roles are advertised on the B&M website - roles range from sale assistant to floor managers and cleaners, there are a mixture of full and part time positions – temporary and permanent.