Silver Darlings was the name given to the herrings which used to be so vital to the economy of Whitby

The new collection of silver pieces, designed by Emma, is unisex and includes necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings and a keyring.

It pays tribute to the people involved in this gruelling industry – in particular the ‘herring girls’.

Clockwise from top left: Emma Stothard (pic: Tony Bartholomew); Silver Darlings jewellery (pics: Chloe Humenko).

Emma said: “I was recently commissioned to create a sculpture trail celebrating Whitby’s fishing heritage.

I did a lot of research about the people involved, and one story which I really connected with was about the women who followed the herring fleet, travelling by train from Scotland and down the east coast, often joined by local women, working in teams to prepare the fish for sale.

“It was an incredibly hard life, and I wanted to pay tribute to them with my sculpture ‘Herring Girls’, which now stands beside the bandstand near Whitby’s West Pier.

“But I also approached W Hamond with an idea for a range of jewellery.

“I was thrilled that they loved the idea– the result is a beautiful collection of over 140 pieces, all based on herrings and fishing floats – they’re mini sculptures as well as being wearable jewellery for both women and men.”

Chris Sellors, owner of W Hamond, said: “Having seen first-hand the fabulous work Emma had created in Whitby, it was a simple decision when the opportunity arose to collaborate on an accompanying jewellery collection.

“We are proud of the reputation W Hamond holds in providing original and appealing jewellery designs, using both local inspiration and locally sourced Whitby jet.

“The Silver Darlings collection ticks both these boxes – and more – and we know our customers will love them.”

Emma is known for her wire and willow sculptures of animals, which can be found in gardens and public spaces worldwide, including the Prince of Wales’ private residence at Highgrove and in the gardens of Raymond Blanc’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

W Hamond’s iconic jewellery store and workshop is located at the foot of the 199 Steps, with their Museum of Whitby Jet just a short walk down Church Street at Wesley Hall.

After being officially launched at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show, the Silver Darlings Collection is available online at www.whamond.com and from W Hamond in Whitby.

Each piece is individually handmade from hallmarked sterling silver, with fishing floats created from Whitby jet, amber, lapis lazuli, turquoise, amethyst, and green and rose quartz.