Willmott Dixon answers Scarborough Sea Cadets’ SOS

The company behind Scarborough Athletic FC’s new ground has answered the local sea cadets’ call for help to modernise their base.

Willmott Dixon was delighted to help when Scarborough Sea Cadet Centre chair Fay Roberts approached it to see how the company could support plans to bring back to life an unused building connected to their main unit in East Sandgate.

By restoring the community centre, the company is providing a better venue for the Sea Cadets to enjoy more activities as well as work in partnership with local groups and support community life.

Willmott Dixon’s construction manager Russ Parks said: “When I met Fay, she initially asked for us to assist in fitting out a new disabled toilet.

“However, after she showed me around and explained what was needed, especially with materials, I told her we could do much more to create a better place for the cadets, working with our supply chain partners from The Futurist.”

Russ was able to provide all the key equipment like showers, toilets, basins, fire extinguishers and other materials like paint and skirting boards, which volunteers can use for the property’s revamp so it can be enjoyed by many more generations to come.