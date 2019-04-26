Wykeham Lake water park granted permission to expand

The Dawnay Estates has been granted permission to expand its aqua park on Wykeham Lake.

The expansion will see the creation of an “aqua park zone” which will consist of inflatable equipment, the installation of two wakeboarding lines, the redesign of a toilet block, a new reception building and the erection of a café.

Scarborough Borough Council's planning committee approved the plan, which will see the creation of 15 new jobs, after no objection were raised.

As part of the application, the assault course and wakeboarding will not be in use between November and March in order to protect local bird populations.