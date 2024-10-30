Yorkshire Air Ambulance returns to screens with brand new TV show ‘Yorkshire Air 999’

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has announced the launch of its new TV show, Yorkshire Air 999, set to premiere on November 1 at 9pm on Quest.

The exciting new series follows the success of its award-winning predecessor, Helicopter ER, which captivated audiences for nine seasons.

With a fresh format and a new look, Yorkshire Air 999 offers viewers an intimate glimpse into the work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s cutting-edge medical team and the courageous patients they serve.

Each episode showcases the unique landscape and spirit of Yorkshire, highlighting the lifesaving efforts of the air ambulance service.

The show covers a range of job types, from cardiac arrests, road traffic collisions, equestrian accidents, to sporting injuries and falls from height.

It also provides an insight into the advanced, often lifesaving, treatments performed by the critical care team, such as rapid sequence intubation, thoracostomies, and vital roadside interventions including blood transfusions, advanced airway management, and analgesic administration.

All the cameramen and women who join Yorkshire Air Ambulance on their missions undergo training to the level of Technical Crew Member.

This training equips them to assist the medical and aviation teams, ensuring they can lend a helping hand if required, allowing the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team to focus on providing critical care to patients in need.

Sam Berridge, HEMS Paramedic, said: “Over the past year, we’ve filmed a lot of our missions and gathered some great footage that really shows what our work is all about.

"It’s so rewarding to see our team back on the big screen after the last season of Helicopter ER wrapped up in late 2023.

"One of the best parts for us is getting to see how our patients are doing at the end of each episode – it really gives us that sense of job satisfaction.

"I hope everyone at home enjoys it.”

The show will run for six weeks, starting on November 1, before taking a short break over the Christmas period and returning in the first week of January, continuing until early February 2025.

Matt Richards, Managing Director at Air TV who produces the show, shared his enthusiasm for the launch: “We are thrilled to be back filming and supporting the fantastic work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance and bringing a new, refreshed series in Yorkshire Air 999.

"When you have such a remarkable charity willing to let you delve into their missions, along with the stunning Yorkshire landscapes and amazing characters you encounter, it creates a truly fantastic program.

"Expect drama, heart-warming rescues, beautiful Yorkshire landscape and some amazing characters in this new series.”