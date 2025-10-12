Yorkshire restaurant shines with third consecutive AA Rosette Award

Local restaurant “Wolds” combines fine dining excellence with sustainability at accessible prices. Tucked away in the peaceful village of Flixton, just four miles from the stunning Yorkshire coast, Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the prestigious AA two rosette award for the third consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This hidden gem remains the only restaurant within 25 miles of Scarborough to hold this distinguished accolade, firmly establishing itself among Yorkshire's finest dining establishments.

"We're absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition for the third year running," says Andrew Jenkins, who owns Orchard Lodge with his wife Lucinda. "It's a testament to Michael's extraordinary talent and our team's dedication to creating memorable dining experiences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes Wolds Restaurant truly special is its commitment to delivering exceptional cuisine without the high price often associated with fine dining. Guests enjoy world-class food in a relaxed, casual atmosphere that showcases the best of Yorkshire hospitality.

Chef Micheal Burgoyne with the new award

From Michelin kitchens to Yorkshire plates

The restaurant's success stems from the expertise of multi-award-winning Chef Michael Burgoyne, who is the sole Chef in the kitchen and cooks all dishes fresh to order. His impressive credentials include training in some of London's top Michelin-starred restaurants before opening a Michelin-guided restaurant in Cambridge. His experience also includes The White House in Lochaline, Scotland, where he achieved Michelin Guide recognition and the title of best restaurant in Scotland for three years.

"Every bite is a celebration of fresh, local ingredients," explains Burgoyne, whose ever-changing seasonal menu reflects the bounty of Yorkshire's land and sea. "We're passionate about environmental stewardship and showcasing the true essence of Yorkshire's culinary wonders."

Local sourcing at its finest

Local Pheasant

The restaurant's commitment to sustainability goes beyond buzzwords. Wolds sources meats from local farm butcher Trotters, game from Wintringham, Scarborough Lobster and organic vegetables from the next village. Fruit comes from their own garden, and their signature dessert "The Flixton Appletini" features their own apple juice and Flixton honey, crafted into gelato by Crema e Cioccolato in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This dedication to local sourcing extends to their drink’s selection, which prominently features Yorkshire-produced beers, wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic options.

Regular diner Sarah Thompson from York comments, "What sets Wolds apart is how they tell the story of Yorkshire through their food. You can taste the difference when ingredients haven't travelled far and are at their seasonal best."

More than just a restaurant

Orchard Lodge offers more than exceptional dining. The AA 5 Star Silver accommodation provides six spacious en-suite rooms with views across the fields to Scarborough and the North Yorkshire Moors.

Its location makes it ideal for visitors exploring the Yorkshire Wolds, Filey, golf enthusiasts playing at nearby Ganton Golf Course or those simply seeking a peaceful retreat with access to the coast.

Wolds Restaurant is open Thursday to Saturday from 6:00pm and may be booked by groups of 15 or more on other days. Bookings can be made by calling 01723 890202 or visiting www.orchard-lodge.com