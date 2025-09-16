The car scheme is designed to complement the existing HART community transport service and the Medibus.

An appeal has been launched to find 10 volunteer drivers for a new community car scheme in Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town is taking ‘a significant step towards inclusivity’ with the launch of the transport initiative, aimed at breaking down barriers for those in need.

The Bridlington Local Community Lift will provide door-to-door transport for residents who have difficulty accessing public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lift project will rely on volunteer drivers using their own vehicles to ensure residents can attend hospital and medical appointments, as well as other essential destinations.

The car scheme is designed to complement the existing HART community transport service and the Medibus.

Jane Evison, a representative from the organising team, said: “We’re kicking off a community-wide leaflet distribution campaign in Bridlington to ask for volunteer drivers.

“We just need 10 volunteer drivers to get started. These volunteers will make all the difference in helping residents attend important medical appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so nearly there; we have some funding, an experienced team to administer the scheme, and the knowledge that this will help people of all ages.

"Whether you have a few hours to spare or a whole afternoon, your time and vehicle can help us create a positive impact in our community. It’s a simple way to support a cause that matters – plus, you’ll be part of a friendly, motivated team working together for the good of our community.

“Volunteers will use their own vehicles and receive support, guidance, and mileage reimbursement.”

For more information call 07815 489682 or email [email protected]