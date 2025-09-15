15 great photos from the Bridlington Beach 5k and fun run

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
Competitors during the Bridlington 5k. All photos courtesy of Richard Ponter
This year’s Bridlington Beach 5k and Fun Run took place on Sunday (September 14).

The 1km fun run was held ahead of the 5km race, with competitors running south from an area of beach near the lifeboat slipway and finishing in front of Richie’s Café.

Spectators lined the seafront to watch from the beach or the promenade area.

Ahead of the big day, Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “This much-loved event is a fantastic way to promote health, wellbeing, and community spirit, all set against the stunning backdrop of Bridlington’s coastline.”

A great shot of runners at the Beach 5k.placeholder image
A great shot of runners at the Beach 5k.

All photos taken by Richard Ponter

Two Pink Ladies enjoy the beach race.placeholder image
Two Pink Ladies enjoy the beach race.
Looking Baywatch buff at the event.placeholder image
Looking Baywatch buff at the event.
Running well on Bridlington South Beach.placeholder image
Running well on Bridlington South Beach.
