15 great photos from the Bridlington Beach 5k and fun run
This year’s Bridlington Beach 5k and Fun Run took place on Sunday (September 14).
The 1km fun run was held ahead of the 5km race, with competitors running south from an area of beach near the lifeboat slipway and finishing in front of Richie’s Café.
Spectators lined the seafront to watch from the beach or the promenade area.
Ahead of the big day, Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “This much-loved event is a fantastic way to promote health, wellbeing, and community spirit, all set against the stunning backdrop of Bridlington’s coastline.”
All photos taken by Richard Ponter