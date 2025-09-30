Aldi encourages shoppers in Yorkshire to support local foodbanks ahead of colder months

As the colder months approach, Aldi is reminding shoppers in Yorkshire of the most essential items to donate to foodbanks via its in-store donation points.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A list of priority items has been created based on the demands of foodbanks, charities and community groups across the UK and includes everything from tinned food to cereals and cleaning products.

According to community giving platform Neighbourly, who works with Aldi stores to redistribute customer food donations to good causes, the demand for foodbanks can increase by nearly 30% over the colder months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know autumn and winter are busy periods for foodbanks and organisations like Neighbourly who support those in need across the UK.

Aldi shares list of priority items for shoppers to donate via in-store donation points.

“We’re so grateful to all customers that have used our in-store donation points so far this year, and we hope this list of items will make it easy for shoppers pick those that are most needed over the colder months.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “With many foodbanks and local charities facing increased demand in the months ahead, any extra support we can get will be vital.

“By highlighting the most needed items, we hope to make it easier for Aldi shoppers to support their local communities."

The most in-demand items are:

Tinned food

Toiletries

Tea / coffee

Breakfast cereals

Juices and soft drinks

UHT milk

Laundry and cleaning products

Rice and pasta

Cooking sauces / oils / condiments

Pet food