Beyond Housing’s popular £1 theatre ticket scheme expanded to include Reach & Respond service users

Beyond Housing is, once again, offering its exciting £1 ticket offer for customers across seven upcoming productions at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre (SJT).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond Housing customers wishing to see performances of Education Education (March); Love’s Labour’s Lost (April); The Owl and the Pussy Cat Went to See (May); Pride & Prejudice (July); Noises Off (August); Earth Angel by Alan Ayckbourn (September/October), and Sleeping Beauty (November/December)will be able to claim discounted tickets, subject to availability, between March and the end of December.

As an exciting addition to this year’s offer, the Stephen Joseph Theatre has underlined its longstanding commitment to supporting elderly, vulnerable or socially isolated people by opening up the discounted ticket scheme to customers of the organisation’s Reach & Respond service. Reach & Respond provides a range of flexible and personally tailored services to help individuals stay happy, healthy and independent in their own homes. The service provides reassurance and support to over 9,000 people across the Tees Valley, Hambleton and the North Yorkshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SJT is aware that theatre ticket prices can be unaffordable for many and has partnered a number of times with Beyond Housing to support local people for whom this is a barrier to visiting the theatre.

Stephen Joseph Theatre Box Office Manager Natalie Foster (centre) launches the 2025 discount tickets programme with Beyond Housing Business Partnership Manager Laura Harrison (left) and Community Partnership & Engagement Manager Laura Young (right)

Laura Harrison, Business Partnership Manager at Reach & Respond, said: "We are so pleased to once again work in partnership with the Stephen Joseph Theatre to provide this opportunity for all our customers, and now our Reach & Respond service users too, to access this brilliant discounted ticket offer.”

Jack Heaton, Head of Marketing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, said: “It’s very important to us that we make our shows as widely accessible as possible. We’re delighted to be partnering with Beyond Housing again to provide these £1 tickets for their customers and Reach & Respond service users.”

Those wishing to use the offer should call the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 and quote the codeBEYOND25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When attending a performance or calling at the theatre to collect their tickets, customers will be asked to show some proof of their Beyond Housing tenancy or Reach & Respond service.

Tickets are subject to availability and are non-transferable. Additional £1 offer tickets for friends and non-resident family members will not be available, but tickets at the regular price can be purchased at the SJT box office.

For a full list of all performance dates and times visit the Beyond Housing events calendar at https://beyondhousing.co.uk/events/