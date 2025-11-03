Bridlington Caravans and Yorkshire Children’s Charity partner to bring warmth to local schools across Yorkshire

MartinHudsonBridlingtonUnloadingVan

As temperatures dropped across the region, Bridlington Caravans – Yorkshire Holiday Home Depot joined forces with Yorkshire Children’s Charity to deliver essential winter bedding and coats to local schools, ensuring vulnerable children stayed warm, supported, and cared for as the colder months set in.

The partnership saw Martin Hutchinson, a valued colleague from Bridlington Caravans, personally deliver items including duvets, blankets, and winter coats to a local school identified by Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Each parcel was tailored to meet the needs of children most affected by the cost-of-living crisis, many of whom face difficult circumstances at home or lack access to the basics others take for granted.

This initiative is about far more than just meeting immediate needs. 80% of schools supported by the same campaign last year reported an increase in attendance among vulnerable children.

Charlotte Farrington, Founder and CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “If we can meet the immediate needs of our children, we are also giving them the gift of being able to focus on their future and not just trying to survive in the present.”

This campaign forms part of Bridlington Caravans’ wider community promises to give back to the areas it serves, with an ongoing focus on supporting schools, families, and young people across Yorkshire. The company has long championed local causes through donations, event sponsorships, and volunteering, but this winter project marked a particularly heartfelt collaboration, one rooted in shared values and a collective desire to make a difference close to home.

Charlotte added: “As a tiny team, our work is only possible thanks to the generosity of companies like Bridlington Caravans. This winter, we had over 33,000 items of essential clothing, bedding and toiletries to deliver to schools across all four corners of Yorkshire.

"Martin was one of many amazing volunteers who gave up their time (and vehicles) to help make these deliveries happen, and we can’t say a big enough thank you!”

Karl Smalley, Sales Director at Bridlington Caravans added: “Working with Yorkshire Children’s Charity has genuinely meant a lot to all of us at Bridlington Caravans. When Martin and the team delivered winter essentials to local schools, it really brought home how much of a difference even small acts can make for families in our own communities.

"Supporting Yorkshire’s children isn’t just something we do,it’s something we care deeply about. This is our home, and we want to do our bit for the people who make it special. We’ve already got another collaboration planned for Christmas, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what more we can achieve together with Yorkshire Children’s Charity.”

The partnership highlights how local businesses and charities can come together to create lasting positive change. By collaborating closely with Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Bridlington Caravans continues to reinforce its values of community, compassion, and connection, principles that extend far beyond its showrooms and into the heart of Yorkshire life.