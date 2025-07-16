Bridlington RNLI volunteers are getting ready to welcome residents and visitors to their 2025 Open Day.

All proceeds from the sales of the calendar, after printing costs etc, go directly to Bridlington RNLI. Bob Taylor, Lifeboat Water Safety Officer at RNLI Bridlington said: “The Open Day is the highlight of the year for both the public and the volunteer crew at Bridlington RNLI. “It is a great opportunity to meet our community and visitors to the town. “Without the support throughout the year, we simply would not be able to operate and it is the kind and continued support from the public that keeps us ready for service 24/7 every day.” The public will be able to meet the lifeboat crew and the fundraisers to hear what it is like to be a volunteer for the RNLI, as well as see at close quarters the two lifeboats at the station. This year’s Open Day will feature all the favourites of previous years, including stands selling cakes, tombola, raffle, and entertainment from Bridlington Gold radio. Both boats will be on display on the beach, come and have a brew with the crew, enjoy learning about what the crew do at the station with volunteer crew talks, plus the usual fun and games for all the family including welly wanging, throw-a-bag challenge, ready steady crew dress up challenge, and soak the crew. The Lord Mayor and Stormy Stan will officially open the proceedings.