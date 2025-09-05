The 5km and Fun Run will be held on Sunday, September 14.

The popular Bridlington Beach 5km and Fun Run will take place this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5km and Fun Run will be held on Sunday, September 14 – and there’s still time to take part.

Registration is still open for anyone who would like to sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1km Fun Run will start at 11am on the Bridlington South Beach.

The 5km race will start at 11:30am on the Bridlington South Beach.

Competitors will run south from an area of beach near the lifeboat slipway and finish back in this area in front of Richie’s Café.

Spectators will be able to watch from the beach or from the promenade area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are trophies up for grabs for the first place male and female in both races.

The event can accept runners entering on the day, however, there are a limited amount of race numbers available.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “We’re excited to announce the return of the Bridlington Beach 5km and Fun Run this September.

‘’This much-loved event is a fantastic way to promote health, wellbeing, and community spirit, all set against the stunning backdrop of Bridlington’s coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’Whether you're a seasoned runner or simply looking to enjoy a fun day out by the sea, we invite everyone to take part, cheer on the participants, and celebrate fitness and togetherness. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The price to enter to Fun Run is £3, to register visit: The Bridlington Beach Fun Run 2025 - The Entry Point

The price to enter the 5km race is £15, to register visit: The Bridlington Beach 5K 2025 - The Entry Point