Care home brings the local community together for art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mallard Court in Bridlington opened their doors to the local community for a day of tea, entertainment and art on Saturday 18th January.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors and guests had the pleasure of meeting a local artist, Megan Clough, who is also a member of our care team and were able to marvel at our wonderful works throughout the exhibition.

Guests were able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and had the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange - Dooley Widd, Acting General Manager at Mallard Court says: “It was so incredibly exciting to welcome the community into our home and we can’t thank Megan enough for having her wonderful works of art on display. She is such a talented young lady and we are so proud of her.

BHC

We understand that looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Mallard Court, we feel that our open day was a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting”

Mallard Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 67 residents from respite care to long term stays.