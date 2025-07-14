Care Home Residents Embrace Pride Event

Colleagues, residents and relatives at the Mallard Court care home in Bridlington, were delighted to be a part of Bridlington Pride, taking place on Saturday 5th July at Bridlington Spa. Everyone had a wonderful time as they joined in the community celebrations!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pride Month takes place from June 1 to June 30 each year as a way to recognise the influence LGBT people have around the world. June was chosen because that is when the Stonewall Riots took place back in 1969. Known as the ‘Mother of Pride’, it was Brenda Howard who coordinated the first LGBT Pride March, as well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day. These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.

Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager at the home, said: "We are honoured to support our residents in participating in this year’s Bridlington Pride event. It is a meaningful opportunity to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the progress made over the decades toward equality. Many of our residents have witnessed significant societal change, and their involvement in Pride reflects both their enduring spirit and our commitment to fostering a welcoming, respectful environment for all. We are proud to stand alongside them in recognising the importance of visibility, acceptance, and community”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Name, a resident at Ethel, commented: “I can remember going to Pride marches back in the 70s so it has been wonderful to see all the different celebrations from around the world. I just love the costumes and the parades. It was marvellous that the home was able to join the community celebrations.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

​