The 1km Fun Run will start at 11am on the Bridlington South Beach, with the 5km race getting underway at 11:30am.

This year’s Bridlington Beach 5km and Fun Run will take place on Sunday, September 14.

Registration for both events will be open from Friday, May 23.

Competitors will run south from an area of beach near the lifeboat slipway and finish back in this area in front of Richie’s Café.

Spectators will be able to watch from the beach or from the promenade area.

There are trophies up for grabs for the first place male and female in both races.

The event can accept runners entering on the day, however, there are a limited amount of race numbers available.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back the Bridlington Beach 5km and Fun Run this September.

“This event not only promotes a healthy and active lifestyle but also brings our community together in a celebration of fitness and fun.

“Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to enjoy a beautiful day at the beach, we encourage everyone to participate and support this fantastic event and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Visit tinyurl.com/48bvzb2j to register for this year’s events.