The game saw saw the RNLI team edge out as 4-3 winners. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

A charity football at Bridlington Town AFC’s Queensgate ground on Sunday has raised more much-needed funds for Bridlington RNLI.

The encounter, between Country Style Foods and Bridlington RNLI, was played in the true spirit of the game and saw the RNLI edge out as 4-3 winners.

However, the result was of secondary importance – the event accrued more cash as Country Style Foods continues its year of events in support of the lifeboat team.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Wow, what an afternoon of fantastic football between Country Style Foods and Bridlington RNLI.

“The match was one of many events organised by Country Style Foods, who have chosen us as our partner sponsor in 2025.

“So far this year they have raised a staggering £12,121.63, which is well on target to raise £13,000.

“To everyone who has supported all these events, contributed, and given up their free time, a massive thank you to you all.

“A big thank you also must go to Bridlington Town AFC for allowing the game to be held at their ground. It was much appreciated.”