Our Place was recognised for its outstanding work.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s innovative mobile youth service, Our Place, has won the Children’s Services Award at the LGC Awards 2025.

Our Place was recognised for its outstanding work as a mobile, community-driven youth service that brings safe, inclusive spaces to young people aged 10 to 18 across the East Riding.

Travelling to different locations four evenings a week, Our Place offers music, gaming, sports, and creative activities, whilst also addressing crucial topics like mental health, online safety, child exploitation, LGBTQI inclusion, and more.

The LGC Awards celebrate excellence in local government and saw a record number of entries this year – with Our Place beating nine other outstanding finalists from across the country in a highly competitive field.

Designed in partnership with young people, parents, carers, the voluntary sector, Humberside Police, and other key agencies, Our Place supports early intervention and inclusion in communities where traditional youth provision may not exist.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “This is a very well-deserved win for Our Place, a superb initiative built on partnership, innovation and listening to young people.

“The activities on offer are valued by young people who feel safe, seen and supported, and the initiative enables early help where it’s needed most. It’s a powerful example of how we are truly Stronger Together.

“Congratulations to everyone involved – Our Place is inclusive, inspiring, and built for the future.”