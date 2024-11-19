East Riding Crematorium Hosts Community Christmas Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Riding Crematorium invites the local community to its annual Christmas Memorial Service next month, offering a space for reflection and remembrance during the festive season.

The service will take place at the crematorium’s chapel on Saturday, 7 December, at 11am.

Open to all, the service will be led by local celebrant Graeme Holgate and will feature readings, traditional carols, and moments for quiet reflection.

Attendees will also have the option to dedicate a personalised star in memory of a loved one. These stars will be placed on the crematorium’s memorial tree, located in the Remembrance Room, creating a beautiful collective tribute to those who are no longer with us.

The event will also include a raffle, with all proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation, a charity dedicated to funding research into heart disease, supporting those living with cardiovascular conditions, and helping to prevent further heart-related illnesses through its life-saving work.

Jonathan Spalding, Manager at East Riding Crematorium, said:

“Over the years, many families who have attended our service have shared how much comfort it has brought them. We understand that the Christmas period can be especially difficult, particularly for those experiencing their first Christmas without a loved one.

“Our service provides a supportive setting for the community to come together, reflect, and honour the memory of those no longer with us.”

The event is free to attend, and everyone is welcome. Complimentary festive refreshments will be provided.

East Riding Crematorium, owned by Dignity, is conveniently located on Octon Cross Road, Driffield, East Yorkshire.

For more information about East Riding Crematorium, please visit: www.dignityfunerals.co.uk.