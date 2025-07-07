Relaxing at the festival day.

The free to attend Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival Day provided plenty of entertainment for visitors on Sunday (July 6).

People donned their best outfits for the occasion, delivering a taste of the past at the event, and a downpour in the morning did not spoil proceedings.

There were stalls to peruse, a warm welcome from businesses, and live music on the Brid Gold stage located on Gordon Road – including the Coastal Voices choir – and at other sites on High Street.

One of the stalls at the Old Town Vintage Festival.