Fair amount of entertainment at vintage Old Town festival

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:02 BST
Relaxing at the festival day.placeholder image
Relaxing at the festival day.
The free to attend Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival Day provided plenty of entertainment for visitors on Sunday (July 6).

People donned their best outfits for the occasion, delivering a taste of the past at the event, and a downpour in the morning did not spoil proceedings.

There were stalls to peruse, a warm welcome from businesses, and live music on the Brid Gold stage located on Gordon Road – including the Coastal Voices choir – and at other sites on High Street.

One of the stalls at the Old Town Vintage Festival.placeholder image
One of the stalls at the Old Town Vintage Festival.
Related topics:Old TownPeople
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice