Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is highlighting advice on how to treat burns and scalds as part of National Burn Awareness Day.

Every year, the campaign reminds families how quickly burns and scalds can happen, and how the right first aid can make all the difference.

A spokesperson said: “Every day in the UK, around 30 babies and toddlers are admitted to hospital with burns caused by hot drinks. In fact, hot drinks account for 60% of all burn injuries in children under three attending A&E.

“These injuries are often severe, leading to lifelong scarring and extended medical treatment. Burns can happen in seconds, even a drink made 30 minutes earlier can still cause serious damage to a child’s skin.”

The three key steps when dealing with theses injuries are Cool, Call, Cover

•Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound). •Call for help – 999 in an emergency, or 111 or local GP for non-emergency advice, •Cover with cling film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing or cloth. Make sure the patient is kept warm.

General Fire and Heat Safety

•Keep candles, matches, lighters, kettles, irons, and hair straighteners out of children's reach.

•Make sure children don’t play near fires or heaters to avoid burns.

•Use the back hobs on the stove and turn saucepan handles inward to prevent them being knocked off.

•Never leave children unattended in the kitchen.

•Fit a childproof guard in front of open fires or heaters – the best ones can be fixed to the wall.

•Clothing can catch fire easily – some fabrics burn faster than others.

•If clothing catches fire: Stop, Drop and Roll – lie down, roll to smother flames, and use a heavy material like a coat or blanket to help extinguish them.

Visit humbersidefire.gov.uk to find out more about National Burn Awareness Day and and other safety advice from the firse service.