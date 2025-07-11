The Puppy Playtime exhibit was a prize draw winner.

This year’s Flamborough Flower Pot Festival has been hailed a success after the event attracted visitors from far and wide.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extravaganza, which ran throughout June, had more than 100 potty models on display, from pirates to a life-size gorilla.

This was the fourth time the event has taken place and it is proving to be more popular than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total raised at the festival for local charities was £1,500, thanks to the sale of trail maps and other activities.

A perfect Paddington Bear.

Julie Sanders, festival chair, said: “This was our fourth year and it was potty amazing!

"Visitors came from Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, Hornsea, Filey and Scarborough after seeing the event on BBC’s Look North TV programme.

"Others were passing and were amazed to discover the potty models, such as a couple from Belgium and Holland who loved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a thank you for taking part, we held a prize draw and every resident who had made a model was included.

Pirates aaaaargh on display.

"The model name drawn this year was ‘Puppy Playtime’ and a selection of potty merchandise was presented to the winners. They were delighted, as this is the first time they had made a model for the festival.

"Haven Holiday Village once again printed the festival trail maps for free and these were sold for £2 to visitors to help them find every model location.

"Local village clubs, groups and organizations have been invited to apply for bids from £50 to £500 to help them support their activities.

“The closing date for applications is the end of August with successful bids being awarded in September.”