Free trees for community groups & schools from Woodland Trust

Are you passionate about making a difference in your community? Do you want to help make the UK a greener place? Did you know you can get free trees to plant in your community from the Woodland Trust?

This scheme is available exclusively to communities & schools, so whether you’re part of a society, school, local authority, sports club, residents' association, or town and parish council, this is your chance to be part of something big.

Don’t miss out—get involved today!

Applying is simple & easy—just visit woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees and complete your application.No space to plant? No problem! You can still get involved by partnering with your local community group or your council to plant trees in public spaces.

David with packs of tree saplings

Need some help with the process? - your local volunteer Woodland Creation Champion, David, can help and is here to guide you every step of the way—from choosing the right tree pack and applying for them, through to advice on planting and aftercare.

We're here to make sure your tree planting project is a success.Get in touch with us today and let’s grow a greener future together. Email - [email protected]

There are two delivery seasons—Autumn and Spring—so you can choose the perfect time to plant. Whether you need 15, 30, 105, or 420 saplings, there are tree packs tailored to suit your needs, including options for hedging, wildlife habitats, wild harvest, or creating a small copse.

The current application window is open until August 31, for Autumn 2025 delivery. Then September to January for delivery in Spring 2026.

Woodland Trust is a charity, and is the Lead Community Tree Supporter in the UK. The Free Trees for Schools and Communities scheme was launched in 2010, and since then have given away over 16 million tree saplings!

