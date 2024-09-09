From the West End to Whitby

There’re stars from the West End, Off Broadway and much closer to home gathering as Dogwood Productions, Whitby’s professional theatre company new musical premieres in the town next week

Facing The Waves brings together local Victorian hero, Henry Freeman and a young mum from the present day. Henry miraculously survived the Whitby lifeboat disaster when all of the twelve other crew members perished, before leading some of the most extraordinary rescue attempts of the century. Faith is his counterpart, from a family steeped in the same tradition, juggling family, career and crewing the lifeboat. Will it be going off to sea or chips for tea?

The cast includes Eliza Shea, who has performed opposite Matthew Broderick, Off Broadway, with Christopher Ecclestone in the audio version of Dr Who, but more recently appearing in Whitby at the Fish & Ships Festival in Dogwood’s Chip Shop Chronicles. The part of Henry is played by Duncan Drury., who is joined by Shona Maule, Robbie Bellekom and Charlie Staunton. The music is composed by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, who has written for the West End and for TV favourites, French and Saunders.

Dogwood is the official theatre partner for the RNLI as it celbrates its bicentenarary in 2024 and the show will tour from Northumberland to Lincolnshire after its local performances.

In preparing the show, Dogwood, working with the BBC, conducted numerous interviews with communities including Whitby and Saltburn. They captured the memories, experiences and expectations of those living by the coast to create this authentic tale.

The show is being performed at The Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, Whitby on Friday 20th September at 7.30pm and on Saturday 21st at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. It is also being performed at The Robinson Institute, Glaisdale on Sunday 22nd September at 7.30pm.

There are a number of free tickets for young people still available through schools, local community groups and also individually. Anyone wishing to take up this offer, made possible by the generous support of Whitby Seafoods, should contact the show at [email protected] or by phoning 0748 5128996.

There’s full information on the show at www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk

Facing The Waves is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.