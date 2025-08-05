Ann Heward started the GoFundMe page for her niece Michelle Sigworth, Matt McDavid’s partner.

A GoFundMe bid to raise money for the family of a man who died at Thornwick Bay has been launched.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew McDavid, 42, was swept away while swimming off the coast.

He went swimming on the evening of Wednesday, July 30, but sadly did not return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Heward started the GoFundMe page for her niece Michelle Sigworth, Matt’s partner.

Any cash raised via the page will pay for either a funeral if Matt’s remains are recovered or for a memorial service, and also everyday living costs.

The target is to accrue £6,000, and £1,977 has already been raised thanks to 45 donations.

Ann said: “As many of you have seen on the news, Michelle lost her partner in a swimming accident at Thornwick Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have two beautiful girls together and as you can imagine this has been a terrible time for the family.

"We need money for them as clearly they have lost their main breadwinner and will need funds for either a funeral or a memorial service, and everyday living until things are sorted out regarding insurance, which could be a lengthy matter.”

An extensive multi-agency search operation was launched to find Matt, involving Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, three RNLI Lifeboats, HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, HM Coastguard Fixed Wing Aircraft, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire Drone Unit and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Coastguard rescue officers and partner agencies carried out coordinated land, sea, and air searches throughout the night, continuing for over seven hours into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Grebby, Station Officer at Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, said: “Our teams always strive to search, rescue, and to save. Sadly, despite extensive efforts, the swimmer has not been found. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones at this very difficult time.”

Go to tinyurl.com/y3jdfpp9 to support the GofundMe campaign.