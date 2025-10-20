The fund is designed to support schools delivering coastal fieldwork and related activities.

The fund is designed to support schools delivering coastal fieldwork and related activities which contain an element of sustainable coastal management. The main approach in the East Riding is coastal transition, which is the planned and gradual movement of communities away from erosion risk in undefended locations.

East Riding state-maintained schools can apply for up to £2,500 per academic year, with a total fund of £100,000 available.

The scheme is part of the Changing Coasts East Riding programme, administered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and funded by Department for Food and Rural Affairs.

It is managed by the Environment Agency as part of the £200m Flood and Coast Innovation Programmes.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for heritage and coastal said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to bring learning to life at the coast. I hope as many schools as possible can take part, helping young people explore our changing coastline and understand the importance of sustainable coastal management. This grant will help young people access, discover, explore, and protect these amazing places.”

Robert Palmer, head of Kilham Church of England Primary School, who was involved in the early development of the fund, said: “This funding will make a real difference, ensuring that children across all educational phases in the East Riding can experience and learn from our unique coastline.

“From the rapidly eroding clay cliffs of the Holderness coast to the dramatic chalk cliffs of Flamborough and Bempton, the scheme will enable pupils to gain first-hand understanding of both the beauty and the challenges of our coastal environment.”

“Embedding elements of sustainable coastal management within these visits will provide pupils with valuable insight into issues that will affect their communities for years to come.”

Go to changingcoastseastriding.commonplace.is for more information about Changing Coasts.